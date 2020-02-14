WASHINGTONThe Senate passed a resolution blocking President Trump from using military force against Iran without congressional authorization, in the latest bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill to rein in presidential war-making powers.
GOP-Controlled Senate Passes Resolution to Limit Trump’s Use of Military Force Against Iran
