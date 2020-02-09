A soldier armed with military weapons who went on a shooting rampage in Thailand, killed at least 20 people and holed himself up in a shopping mall for hours was shot dead by security forces Sunday morning, police said.
The gunman, identified by authorities …
Gunman in Thailand Shooting Rampage Killed by Security Forces After Standoff
