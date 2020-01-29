The chairman of Harvard Universitys chemistry department was arrested on charges of lying about receiving millions of dollars in Chinese funding, in an escalation of U.S. efforts to counter what officials said is a plot by Beijing to mine U.S. universities to…
Read More
Harvard Chemistry Chairman Charged on Alleged Undisclosed Ties to China
The chairman of Harvard Universitys chemistry department was arrested on charges of lying about receiving millions of dollars in Chinese funding, in an escalation of U.S. efforts to counter what officials said is a plot by Beijing to mine U.S. universities to…