The new HBO Max streaming service will include a special reunion of the TV show Friends and all of the sitcoms previous episodes when the service launches in May, WarnerMedia said Friday.
The company said that all six of the shows main stars will be a part o…
Read More
HBO Max Will Include ‘Friends’ Reunion Special
The new HBO Max streaming service will include a special reunion of the TV show Friends and all of the sitcoms previous episodes when the service launches in May, WarnerMedia said Friday.