Health Officials to Testify on Reopening to Senate Committee

By
admin
-
0
26
Health Officials to Testify on Reopening to Senate Committee

Top health officials in the Trump administration, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will testify in the Senate on Tuesday on measures to reopen the economy safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Other officials appearing before the Senate health committee, which…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here