Top health officials in the Trump administration, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will testify in the Senate on Tuesday on measures to reopen the economy safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Other officials appearing before the Senate health committee, which…
Read More
Health Officials to Testify on Reopening to Senate Committee
Top health officials in the Trump administration, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will testify in the Senate on Tuesday on measures to reopen the economy safely during the coronavirus pandemic.