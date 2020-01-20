This breadth of access wasnt always spelled out by hospitals and tech giants when the deals were struck.The scope of data sharing in these and other recently reported agreements reveals a powerful new role that hospitals playas brokers to technology companies…
Read More
Hospitals Give Tech Giants Access to Detailed Medical Records
This breadth of access wasnt always spelled out by hospitals and tech giants when the deals were struck.The scope of data sharing in these and other recently reported agreements reveals a powerful new role that hospitals playas brokers to technology companies…