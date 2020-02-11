How a Reality-TV Producer Became Rainmaker to $300 Billion Saudi Fund

By
admin
-
0
48
How a Reality-TV Producer Became Rainmaker to $300 Billion Saudi Fund

RIYADHBusinesses looking for cash from Saudi Arabias $300 billion sovereign-wealth fund, one of the worlds most influential investors, have found it helps to enlist a former reality-TV producer from Sarasota, Fla.
Carla DiBello, 35, has become a high-profil…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here