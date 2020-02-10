Patti Poppe, the head of a Michigan utility that serves 6.7 million people, wanted to get greener, faster. Four years ago, Consumers Energy relied on power plants that burn fossil fuels for 74% of its electricityuntil staff realized the utility could nearly e…
How a Utility’s Counterintuitive Strategy Might Fuel a Greener Future
