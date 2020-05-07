How Germany Kept Its Factories Open During the Pandemic

By
admin
-
0
38
How Germany Kept Its Factories Open During the Pandemic

MULFINGEN, GermanyWhen much of Europes economy shut down in mid-March, business kept right on going at Ebm-papst Group, a fan and motor manufacturer based near Germanys Black Forest.
Throughout the six-week national lockdown that now is gradually being lifte…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here