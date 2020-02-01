WASHINGTONAt the White House on Sunday evening, as the phones started ringing nonstop and emails flooded in, President Trump took aim at the cause of the alarm:
John Bolton,
his former national security adviser.Mr. Boltons recollection in his forthcoming …
Read More
How Republicans Scotched the Idea of Witnesses in Trump’s Impeachment Trial
WASHINGTONAt the White House on Sunday evening, as the phones started ringing nonstop and emails flooded in, President Trump took aim at the cause of the alarm: