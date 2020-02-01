How Republicans Scotched the Idea of Witnesses in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

By
admin
-
0
30
How Republicans Scotched the Idea of Witnesses in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTONAt the White House on Sunday evening, as the phones started ringing nonstop and emails flooded in, President Trump took aim at the cause of the alarm:
John Bolton,
his former national security adviser.Mr. Boltons recollection in his forthcoming …
Read More

Santander lån

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here