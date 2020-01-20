How Trump Has Kept Near-Unanimous GOP Support Through Impeachment

By
admin
-
0
29
How Trump Has Kept Near-Unanimous GOP Support Through Impeachment

WASHINGTONWhen revelations about President Trumps efforts to pressure Ukraine first started dribbling into the public in late September and early October, Republicans were caught off guard.Some members of the GOP criticized Mr. Trumps request for Ukraine to o…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here