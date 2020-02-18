LONDONHSBC Holdings PLC said it would cut 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years as it scales back its operations in the U.S., mainland Europe and its investment bank.
HSBC to Cut 35,000 Jobs and $100 Billion of Assets
