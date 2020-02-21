Amro Akoush and his family fled their home in northwest Syria with no time to pack a bag and no vehicle to escape the machine-gun fire and falling bombs. Mr. Akoush carried only a son and daughter, one in each arm.
The family walked along darkened streets to…
Read More
‘I Feel Like This Is the End’: A Million Fleeing Syrians Trapped by Assad’s Final Push
Amro Akoush and his family fled their home in northwest Syria with no time to pack a bag and no vehicle to escape the machine-gun fire and falling bombs. Mr. Akoush carried only a son and daughter, one in each arm.