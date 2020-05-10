Wasting no time on preliminaries, I Know This Much Is True begins in 1990 with Thomas Birdsey (Mark Ruffalo) amputating his hand in a public library, in protest of the coming Gulf War. Librarians are running, children are screaming. If thy right hand offend t…
Read More
‘I Know This Much Is True’ Review: Birdseys of Different Feathers
Wasting no time on preliminaries, I Know This Much Is True begins in 1990 with Thomas Birdsey (Mark Ruffalo) amputating his hand in a public library, in protest of the coming Gulf War. Librarians are running, children are screaming. If thy right hand offend t…