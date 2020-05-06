U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and companies including 3M Co., Amazon.com Inc. and Pfizer Inc. said they are working together to curtail the flood of counterfeit masks, coronavirus tests and other equipment entering the country.
ICE Partners With Amazon, 3M to Identify Counterfeit Coronavirus Gear
