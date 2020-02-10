BEIJINGLooking back, Shen Wufu thinks he must have caught the virus during a few hours in Wuhan. The 32-year-old architect briefly stopped off in the city on Jan. 18 to hold a business meeting as he headed from northern China to the south for a family visit d…
‘I’m So Sorry’: Coronavirus Survivor’s Cross-China Travel Left Dozens Quarantined
