Impeachment Witnesses Vindman, Sondland Removed From Posts

By
admin
-
0
28
Impeachment Witnesses Vindman, Sondland Removed From Posts

WASHINGTONTwo central witnesses in the probe of President Trumps actions regarding Ukraine were removed from their posts Friday, two days after Mr. Trump was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.Late Friday,
Gordon Sondland
said Mr. Trump ordered him …
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here