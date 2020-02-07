In China, Anger Simmers Over Coronavirus Doctor’s Death

By
admin
-
0
29
In China, Anger Simmers Over Coronavirus Doctor’s Death

Dr. Li, who died early Friday, was one of the first to raise the alarm over the new virus. Police arrested him shortly after he warned classmates of the new virus, accusing him of spreading rumors and forcing him to write a statement admitting to illegal beha…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here