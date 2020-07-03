NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.Police Chief Reggie Burgess was in church one Sunday in February when his phone started buzzing. A young Black man had died after a standoff with several white officers. Rumors …
In Diverse North Charleston, Where Most Police are White, a Black Chief Tries to Bridge the Divide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.Police Chief Reggie Burgess was in church one Sunday in February when his phone started buzzing. A young Black man had died after a standoff with several white officers. Rumors …