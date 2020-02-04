The mobile app that appears to have caused problems during the Iowa presidential caucuses was built by a small Washington, D.C.-based company called Shadow Inc., the tech arm connected to nonprofit progressive digital strategy firm Acronym, according to peopl…
Iowa Caucus Results Delayed by Apparent App Issue
