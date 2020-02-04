DES MOINES, IowaDemocrats began on Monday their quest to find a challenger to President Trump in Novembers presidential election, formally opening a primary campaign that showed no signs of wrapping up quickly.The party has been debating whether to back someo…
Read More
Iowa Caucuses Kick Off Democratic Nominating Contest
DES MOINES, IowaDemocrats began on Monday their quest to find a challenger to President Trump in Novembers presidential election, formally opening a primary campaign that showed no signs of wrapping up quickly.The party has been debating whether to back someo…