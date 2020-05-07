TEL AVIVIsraels top court ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government while under indictment, removing a final hurdle in the incumbents bid to remain in power as he goes on trial later this month on corruption charges.
The High Court t…
Read More
Israel’s High Court Clears Way for Benjamin Netanyahu to Form Next Government
TEL AVIVIsraels top court ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government while under indictment, removing a final hurdle in the incumbents bid to remain in power as he goes on trial later this month on corruption charges.