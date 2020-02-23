Italy, South Korea Work to Contain Coronavirus Outbreaks

Italy worked to contain an outbreak in two clusters that by late Saturday had left more than 70 people infected and two dead, as South Korea reported a surge in coronavirus cases centered on a church where a thousand people have been exposed to the disease.
