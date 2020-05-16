J.C. Penney, Pinched by Coronavirus, Files for Bankruptcy

By
admin
-
0
52
J.C. Penney, Pinched by Coronavirus, Files for Bankruptcy

J.C. Penney Co. dressed middle-class American families for more than a century, but its failure to evolve as shopping habits changed in the past decade set the retailer on a long march toward bankruptcy.
On Friday, Penney filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy prot…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here