J.Crew Group Inc., which brought preppy style to malls across the U.S. in the 1990s before stumbling in recent years, became the first big retail chain to seek bankruptcy protection since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The retailer filed for chap…
Read More
J.Crew Tumbles Into Bankruptcy in the Wake of Coronavirus
J.Crew Group Inc., which brought preppy style to malls across the U.S. in the 1990s before stumbling in recent years, became the first big retail chain to seek bankruptcy protection since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.