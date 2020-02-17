TOKYOFollowing a dismal final quarter of 2019, Japans economy is facing the risk of a recession because the coronavirus outbreak is hurting tourism and production.
The worlds third-largest economy after the U.S. and China contracted at an annualized rate of…
Japan’s Economy Shrinks 6.3% as Sales-Tax Increase Cools Consumption
