WASHINGTONJoe Bidens presidential campaign apparatus ended April with less than half as much money in the bank as President Trumps team, figures released Friday showed, as the former vice presidents team promised a hiring spree to come in battleground states.…
Read More
Joe Biden Had Half as Much Cash as Trump at End of April
WASHINGTONJoe Bidens presidential campaign apparatus ended April with less than half as much money in the bank as President Trumps team, figures released Friday showed, as the former vice presidents team promised a hiring spree to come in battleground states.…