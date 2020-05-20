Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it would stop selling one of its most famous products, talc-containing Johnsons Baby Powder, in the U.S. and Canada, citing a decline in customer demand amid publicity about safety concerns.
Johnson & Johnson to Stop Selling Talcum Baby Powder in U.S., Canada
