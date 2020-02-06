Kirk Douglas, a son of Russian immigrants who rose to play Spartacus and other legendary roles during Hollywoods Golden Era, died Wednesday. He was 103.With marble-bust features and an intense on-screen delivery, Mr. Douglas was among the most commandingand l…
Read More
Kirk Douglas, Chiseled Actor From Hollywood’s Golden Age, Has Died
Kirk Douglas, a son of Russian immigrants who rose to play Spartacus and other legendary roles during Hollywoods Golden Era, died Wednesday. He was 103.With marble-bust features and an intense on-screen delivery, Mr. Douglas was among the most commandingand l…