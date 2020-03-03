Lawmakers Push Again for Info on Google’s ‘Project Nightingale’

A bipartisan trio of U.S. senators pushed again for answers on Googles controversial Project Nightingale, saying the search giant evaded requests for details on its far-reaching data tie-up with health giant Ascension.
The senators, in a letter Monday to St.…
