Lawsuits Accuse Big Hotel Chains of Allowing Sex Trafficking

By
admin
-
0
39
Lawsuits Accuse Big Hotel Chains of Allowing Sex Trafficking

During the three months that S.Y. was forced into prostitution, she said blood and used condoms littered the hotel rooms where she had sex in Naples, Fla. Skinny, underdressed women loitered in hotel lobbies while men wearing gold chains waited their turns, s…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here