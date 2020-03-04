During the three months that S.Y. was forced into prostitution, she said blood and used condoms littered the hotel rooms where she had sex in Naples, Fla. Skinny, underdressed women loitered in hotel lobbies while men wearing gold chains waited their turns, s…
Lawsuits Accuse Big Hotel Chains of Allowing Sex Trafficking
