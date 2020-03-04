Lego AS said Wednesday that it will open 150 new stores this year, mostly in China, after opening the same number last yearpushing to meet what it says is that countrys growing demand for its toy bricks.
The worlds largest toy maker by sales disclosed the e…
Read More
Lego Commits to China Expansion as Revenue Climbs
Lego AS said Wednesday that it will open 150 new stores this year, mostly in China, after opening the same number last yearpushing to meet what it says is that countrys growing demand for its toy bricks.