In 2018, Frank Krasovec took on a $1 million personal line of credit from PlainsCapital Bank. A few months later, he went on a business trip. When he returned, $450,000 was missing.
Mr. Krasovec, the chairman of Dash Brands Ltd., which owns Dominos Pizza Inc…
Losing $450,000 in Three Days: Hackers Trick Victims Into Big Wire Transfers
