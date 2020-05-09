A bankruptcy judge in New York held turnaround executive Lynn Tilton responsible under state law for covering wages to employees who went unpaid in the bankruptcy of defunct ambulance company TransCare Corp.
Transcare filed for bankruptcy in February 2016, l…
Lynn Tilton Held Responsible for Unpaid Wages at Failed Ambulance Company
