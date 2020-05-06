In the wake of his presidential campaign, billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg has quietly paid $44.79 million for a Colorado ranch, according to people with knowledge of the transaction.
Mr. Bloomberg bought the roughly 4,600-acre ranch in northwest Co…
Read More
Michael Bloomberg Pays $44.79 Million for Henry Kravis’s Colorado Ranch
In the wake of his presidential campaign, billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg has quietly paid $44.79 million for a Colorado ranch, according to people with knowledge of the transaction.