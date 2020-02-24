As the rest of the top Democratic presidential candidates competed for delegates in Nevada and held rallies in Super Tuesday states all weekend, Michael Bloomberg kept away from the public eye.
He was instead preparing for another debate, seeking to head off…
Mike Bloomberg Aims to Improve in His Second Democratic Debate
