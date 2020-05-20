Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he was prepared to provide more money and take more risk to expedite lending programs being established by the Federal Reserve to combat the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mnuchin Says Treasury Ready to Provide More Money, Take More Risk in Fed Lending Programs
