Individual investors have become one of Blackstone Group Inc.s biggest sources of growth, a departure for an alternative-asset giant built on relationships with the worlds largest institutions.
Blackstone has built a $571 billion asset pile primarily by sell…
Mom and Pop Millionaires Are Driving Blackstone’s Growth
