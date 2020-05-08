A Texas oil boom turned a single Neiman Marcus department store in downtown Dallas into one of Americas biggest luxury retailers. A century later, the new coronavirus tipped the heavily indebted company into a bankruptcy court.
Neiman Marcus Group Inc. filed
Neiman Marcus, the Retailer to the Rich, Files for Bankruptcy
