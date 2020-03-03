TEL AVIVIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held on to his lead in parliamentary elections but remained short of a majority needed to form a governing coalition, according to near-final voting counts.
With about 90% of the votes counted, Mr. Netanyahus…
Netanyahu Holds Lead in Israeli Election but Could Miss Out on a Majority
