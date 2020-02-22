Voters head to the caucuses Saturday in Nevada, where the few recent polls show Sen. Bernie Sanders as the favorite, followed by other top candidates vying for second place.
Heres a guide to the race and our planned coverage.
When Are the Nevada Caucuses? …
Read More
Nevada Caucuses 2020: What Time Does Voting Start and When to Expect Results
Voters head to the caucuses Saturday in Nevada, where the few recent polls show Sen. Bernie Sanders as the favorite, followed by other top candidates vying for second place.