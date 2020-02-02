The Trump administrations new homelessness czar is proposing a wholesale shift in the countrys philosophy for aiding the unhoused, potentially upending existing approaches as big cities and states struggle with the deepening problem.Robert Marbut, the head of…
New Homelessness Czar Takes Aim at Longstanding Policy
