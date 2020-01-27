Housing markets across the world, from the U.K. to China to Australia, are losing steam, holding back prospects for the global economy that last year grew at its slowest rate since the financial crisis.Across 23 countries, an index of inflation-adjusted home …
New Risk to World Economy: Synchronized Housing Slowdown
