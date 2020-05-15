In late March, Dottie Hickey got a call from Luxor Nursing & Rehabilitation at Mills Pond, the nursing home where her sister lived. The 79-year-old was being moved to make space for incoming hospital patients recovering from coronavirus. Ms. Hickey was to…
New York Sent Recovering Coronavirus Patients to Nursing Homes: ‘It Was a Fatal Error’
