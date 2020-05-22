Liza Lane was about to begin a videoconference lecture to her University of Houston students recently when she noticed something horrible on the screen: the dreaded double chin.
The professor of social work grabbed her laptop and perched it on her baby sons …
Read More
Next in Videoconferencing—Hiding Your On-Screen Double Chin
Liza Lane was about to begin a videoconference lecture to her University of Houston students recently when she noticed something horrible on the screen: the dreaded double chin.