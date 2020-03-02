North Korea Fires Two Apparent Missiles in Its First Test This Year

SEOULNorth Korea fired two apparent missiles off its east coast Monday in its first weapons launch of the year, ending months of inactivity amid a diplomatic stall with the U.S. and a national lockdown over coronavirus fears.
