Nothing Could Be Sweeter Than Being Godiva’s Top Chocolate Chef

By
admin
-
0
34
Nothing Could Be Sweeter Than Being Godiva’s Top Chocolate Chef

Thierry Muret was 22 when he traded his lab coat for a chefs hat. Now the Belgian scientist uses his knowledge of molecular-level crystal formation to create new chocolates, flavors and menus for Godiva.The uniform switch began with a discussion with his sist…
Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here