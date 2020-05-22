Strong growth in computer games and remote computing services, driven by people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, lifted earnings for chip maker Nvidia Corp.
First-quarter revenue rose 39% from a year earlier to $3.08 billion, the Santa Clara, C…
Read More
Nvidia Earnings Rise, as Coronavirus Lifts Games and Remote Services
Strong growth in computer games and remote computing services, driven by people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, lifted earnings for chip maker Nvidia Corp.