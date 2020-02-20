PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis.It took less than eight hours for wind-whipped waves surging off a record-high Lake Michigan during a recent storm to shorten Charlotte and Rudolf Brengels backyard by 40 feet.
On Rising Great Lakes, Backyards Are Disappearing Overnight
