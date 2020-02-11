LOS ANGELESParasite dominated the 92nd Academy Awards thanks in large part to the financial backing of a nearly seven-decade-old conglomerate that is little known in the U.S. but looms large in the South Korea media-and-entertainment business.
‘Parasite’ Financial Backer Started as a Food Maker
